Prayagraj, September 27: The interview schedule of the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examinations has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB). The candidates who have qualified for the UPSESSB PGT 2021 interview should visit the official website of the UPSESSB at upsessb.org. All the details regarding UPSESSB PGT 2021 will be available on the official website.

Apart from checking the details on the official websites, candidates can also click here for the direct link to check the UPSESSB PGT 2021 interview schedule. According to the details mentioned in the notification, the interviews for PGT candidates of Physics, Biology, Maths, English, Psychology, Art, Logic, Military Science, Home Science, Music Instrumental subjects will be held from October 5 to 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, the candidates who have applied for PGT Sanskrit and Chemistry will appear for interviews from October 16 to 20, 2021. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPSESSB to check further details related to the PGT recruitment interviews.

