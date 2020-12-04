The Navy Day in India is celebrated every year on December 4. The Indian Navy Day 2020 is being celebrated on Friday. The day is celebrated to commemorate the success of the Indian Navy in the Operation Trident launched during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Before the celebration of Indian Navy Day, the leading days are celebrated as Navy Week in India. Every year, a different theme is set to mark the event, for highlighting the valour of the force. India is celebrating 49th Navy Day this year. National Navy Day 2020 Date, Theme and History: Know Significance of the Day Observed to Honour Achievements of the Indian Navy.

The Navy Day is an annual affair which sees splendour celebrations across the length and breadth of the country. The December 4 was chosen as Navy Day, because the Indian Navy sank 4 Pakistani vessels during the Indo-Pak 1971 War, thus marking India's superiority in the war. During "Operation Trident", an offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy on the Karachi harbour, saw hundreds of Pakistani personnel die in the attack. Indian Navy Day: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, SMS and Messages for the Day That Honours Country’s Naval Forces.

On the Occasion of the Navy Day 2020, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Indian Navy:

The Indian Navy is the seventh-largest naval force in the world with over 67,000 active personnel.

Originally, it was founded by the East India Company in 1612 and was called the Royal Indian Navy. After Independence, it was renamed as the Indian Navy on January 26, 1950.

The first Indian to be granted a commission was Sub Lieutenant D.N Mukherji who joined the Royal Indian Marine as an engineer officer in 1928.

At the outbreak of the Second World War, the Royal Indian Navy consisted of eight warships. By the end of the war, its strength had risen to 117 combat vessels and 30,000 personnel.

At the time of Independence, the Royal Indian Navy consisted of 32 ageing vessels suitable only for coastal patrol, along with 11,000 officers and men.

Rear Admiral ITS Hall was the first Post-independence Commander-in-Chief. Notably, after Independence, senior officers were drawn from the Royal Navy.

The first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Navy was Adm Sir Edward Parry.

On April 22, 1958, Vice Admiral RD Katari assumed office as the first Indian Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Marine Commando Force (MCF), also known as MARCOS, is a special operations unit that was raised by the Indian Navy in 1987 for Amphibious warfare, Close Quarter Combat Counter-terrorism operations.

The Indian Navy successfully executed Operation Trident on December 4, 1971, and Operation Python on December 8, 1971, against the Pakistan Navy.

The Indian Navy was a part of the joint forces exercises, Operation Parakram, during the 2001–2002 India–Pakistan standoff.

Multi-brand communication satellite called GSAT – 7 has been dedicated to the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy has currently one aircraft carrier – INS Vikramaditya. As of October 2020, the Navy's sub-surface fleet includes one nuclear-powered attack submarine, two ballistic missile submarine, 15 conventionally-powered attack submarines. The force has also participated in various relief operations during natural calamities like floods.

