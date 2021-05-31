New Delhi, May 31: Linking your unique Aadhaar number with a bank account can help people get benefits from the various government schemes. Customers can check if their Aadhaar Card has been linked to their bank account by visiting the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Individuals can note that should they can link their Aadhaar card and Bank account online only if your mobile number is linked with your Aadhaar. Aadhaar-UAN Linking: How to Link Aadhaar Number With PF Account Via UMANG App, EPFO Portal and Offline.

If you have linked your Aadhaar card with your bank account, and want to check the current status of Aadhaar-Bank linking, here's how you can do it. Individuals can also check the Aadhaar Card/Bank Account linking status on the direct link here.

Check their Aadhaar card/Bank Account linking status:

In order to link your Aadhaar card to Bank Account, individuals have to know that their mobile number should be registered with UIDAI. The Aadhaar linking status with the Bank account is fetched from NPCI Server. Users can check your Aadhaar and Bank Account Linking Status in NPCI mapper. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual ID to check if the Aadhaar card is linked with your bank account. Enter Security Code i.e. type the character you see in the picture in the box given. An OTP or TOTP will be sent to your registered mobile number The status of the Aadhaar card to the Bank Account linking will be displayed on the screen. Under any circumstance, UIDAI shall not be responsible or liable for the correctness of the displayed status. Further, UIDAI is not storing any information fetched from the NPCI server.

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enroll to obtain an Aadhaar number.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2021 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).