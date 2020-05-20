Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Police Rise to 1,388; 12 Cops Succumb to COVID-19; Mumbai Police Worst Affected

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | Mumbai Police | (Photo credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 20: The number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra Police increased to 1,388 on Wednesday. Out of the total infected cops, 142 are officers. Twelve cops in the state also lost their lives due to COVID-19, including an officer. Till now, 428 personnel have recovered from the disease. Currently, there are 948 active cases in the Maharashtra police. India Sees Sharpest Spike of 5,611 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 1,06,750, Death Toll Reaches 3,033.

In Mumbai, over 650 people cops have tested positive for COVID-19, while eight lost their lives due to the deadly virus. JJ Marg and Sahar Police stations in the maximum city are the worst-hit. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, in JJ Marg police station 46 coronavirus cases were reported, while in Sahar Police station 26 cops were diagnosed with COVID-19. India Has About 7.1 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Per Lakh Population: Health Ministry.

ANI's Tweet:

In Dharavi also, 19 Mumbai police personnel were found infected with coronavirus, followed by Pydhonie police station where 13 cops were tested positive. Twenty-six COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai Traffic police, while 11 cops working in crime branch contracted the deadly virus.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 37,000-mark. In this western state of India, 37,136 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The death toll in Maharashtra also jumped to 1,325. Till now, 9,639 patients have recovered in the state. Around 20 percent of the total coronavirus cases in India have been diagnosed in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai. The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has crossed 22,000-mark. In the maximum city, 800 people lost their lives due to coronavirus.