New Delhi, July 13: The admit cards for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2020 exams have been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Tuesday. The admit cards have been released only for the DSSSB PGT 2020 online exam on July 16, 17 and 18. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. WBJEE 2021 Admit Card Released at Official Website- wbjeeb.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the exam. Admit cards carry details about the examination centre, reporting time and other important details. The exams will be conducted for the recruitment for the posts of PGT in Biology, Chemistry Sanskrit, Hindi Fine Arts and Economics. MPPSC Prelims 2021: Admit Card Released Online at mppsc.nic.in; Know How to Download.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link for downloading admit cards.

Enter your login details.

DSSSB admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. Aspirants should read the instructions printed on the admit card carefully before appearing for the exam. They are also advised to regularly visit the DSSSB website for further information. Last week, the DSSSB also released the admit cards for the PGT exam scheduled for July 11 and 12.

