Mumbai, June 27: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the registration process for the Constable posts from today, June 27. The ITNO has invited applications for candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for Constable (Driver) posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for 458 Constable (Driver) posts can visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 which started today will end on July 26. Interested and eligible candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board in order to apply for the Constable posts. Besides, applicants must also possess a valid heavy vehicle driving license. MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Out at mbse.edu.in: Mizoram Board Declares Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

Steps To Register for BP Constable Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the new user registration link

Now, enter using your details and click on register.

Next, login using your credentials

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates applying for the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 must be between 21 to 27 years of age. Applicants must note that the ITBP has invited applications for 458 Constable (Driver) posts. JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IT JEE Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

