XXX OnlyFans has banned public sex and nudity on the subscription-based website. The creators will not be able to post content that has nudity or XXX sex scenes outdoors. The decision that is said to have been made somewhere around mid-February may have affected the creators who have their niche content inclusive of XXX pics and video outdoors in nature. According to updated terms and conditions of OnlyFans adding XXX videos filmed in public will be restricted on the site. The site revealed that it will now not allow any content that "was recorded in or is being broadcast from a public place where members of the public are reasonably likely to see the activities being illustrated", as per Vice reports.

The site already bans necrophilia, bestiality, incest and urine. It has now added public nudity and sex to the list. It is being said that the new rules have been made in the public interest. However, not all the OnlyFans agree. According to reports, OnlyFans informed a creator via email that naked images are only permitted "if it is a private territory" and creators must prove to the platform that they either own the space or have the owner’s formal permission to be there.

OnlyFans is only growing, however, it is the controversies that is not leaving the way of the XXX website. Just Mrs Poindexter had revealed a couple of weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. Soon after the revelation, she claimed that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. Mrs Poindexter claims that she earns more than $150,000 a month via XXX website OnlyFans which is a huge amount and just because of her presence on the x-rated website, her kids are suffering expulsion. On the flip side, the XXX website has given financial independence to so many creators. Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career. Similarly, last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com.

