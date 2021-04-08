XXX content from many OnlyFans is said to have been leaked on Google Drive as per reports. It is being claimed that this leak has affected hundreds of OnlyFans accounts on a shared Google Drive after being posted to a hacking forum last month. Researchers at cybersecurity firm BackChannel found a post on a hacking forum where a member shared a Google Drive full of OnlyFans adult-themed content with other members, as per LadBible. It is revealed that they may face difficulty in seeing how large the folder is without downloading it but BackChannel founder Aaron DeVera explained that the Google Drive originally contained folders for 279 OnlyFans creators, with one of the folders having over 10GB of videos and photos, as per reports.

Aaron DeVera told BleepingComputer: "It is not uncommon for subscribers of OnlyFans creators to share files. OnlyFans has somewhat weak content controls around their content, and there are plenty of bots and scrapers a legitimate subscriber can use. What makes this unique is that so many users were bundled in one folder. "This implies that multiple contributors likely added to the cache, or that the uploader sourced the content from multiple leaks. We do not assess that the poster on RaidForums is the original uploader of the Google Drive content." OnlyFans reveals on its site that they are committed to protecting the personal data and you can check out the rights regarding the collection and processing of personal data by the XXX site.

