The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG final answer key, today, October 16. Students who have been eagerly waiting for their result can check the answer key online at the official websites, ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Before declaring the NEET UG result 2020, NTA releases the final answer key. The answer key helps students to evaluate their performance on the entrance exam and assess the scores accordingly. In this article, we bring you quick steps to check your NEET 2020 final answer key, as we eagerly wait for the result to be declared next.

NEET 2020 was held on September 13, after students’ constant effort to postpone the exam because of the pandemic. Candidates who could not appear in the entrance exam, were given another chance on October 14 to participate in the NEET exam. Ahead of the NEET 2020 Result announcement, NTA released the NEET UG 2020 Final Answer keys. Candidates can visit the official website to check and download the same. Here’s the direct link to NEET UG 2020 Final Answer Key.

How to Download NEET UG 2020 Final Answer Keys?

Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, you will find the link that reads, NEET 2020 Final Answer Key.

Click on the click; it will redirect you to the new web page of the answer key.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Now as the NEET UG 2020 final answer key is out, NTA will declare the NEET 2020 result, anytime now. Students are urged to keep the admit card ready to check their marks online.

