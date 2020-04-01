‘Stranded in India’ Portal Launched by Govt to Help Foreign Tourists in India Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Here’s How It Works

Coronavirus Outbreak. (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, April 1: Amid the coronavirus lockdown in India, the government has extended support to foreign tourists who are stranded in India at the time when the country us reeling under a crisis. The Ministry of Tourism has launched an online portal to share information regarding the services that can be availed by foreign tourists who are stuck far away from their home land. The portal named as‘Stranded in India’ aims to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country at strandedinindia.com.

On the 'Stranded in India' portal, there is a section at the bottom of the website that states, 'Where are you stranded in India?'. A stranded tourist needs to fill in the State or UT where he/she is stranded from a drop down. The States and Union Territories in the country have setup local helplines where the stranded foreign tourists can contact for help. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 47 After Two COVID-19 Patients Die in West Bengal.

"The entire world is facing a truly unprecedented situation arising out of coronavirus and it is a constant endeavour to ensure the well-being of tourists, especially the ones that travel from foreign countries", the website read. The portal consists of the following information that will be useful for the tourists in their time of need:

Here's How the ‘Stranded in India’ Portal Will Help Foreign Tourists:

a) Comprehensive information around COVID-19 helpline numbers or call-centres that the foreign tourists can reach out to for help. The tourist helpline number is 1363 or 1800 11 1363. The Helpline Email ID is ncov2019@gov.in and ncov2019@gov.com

b) A variety of information around Ministry of External Affairs control centers along with their contact information. The details can be seen here.

c) Information around state-based/regional tourism support infrastructure.

d) Help Support section to extend help to the ones in need of further information and connect foreign tourists to concerned authorities.

The 'Stranded in India' portal is featured on the Tourism Website and prominent Ministry of Tourism channels. The death toll from COVID-19 has passed 40,000 worldwide, according to the tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).