The death toll from China's coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has climbed to 1,665 after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei Province. Mumbai Indians will play against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

New Delhi, February 16: All eyes will be on Delhi where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Chief Minister for the third time today. In the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, the AAP won 62 out of 70 seats with close to 54 percent vote share, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was restricted to 8 seats despite a marginal surge in its vote share. The Congress drew a blank yet again. Live Updates on Arvind Kejriwal Swearing-In.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital at Benaras Hindu University. He will dedicate to the nation the Deendayal Upadhyaya memorial centre and will inaugurate his statue, the tallest statue of the Hindutva icon in the country.

PM Modi will also flag off through video link 'Mahakal Express', which will connect three jyotirling pilgrim centres - Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. This is the first overnight private train in the country.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's India visit, Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has released a video that calls for "revenge" and says "the killers would not be forgiven". The video threatens the Indian government, and says "the way you harassed the Muslims and destroyed their settlements will be avenged". Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.