As the year 2020 ends, hopes are high that the coming year will usher in positivity and a change for good. While we look back at 2020, the year saw some of the most path-breaking judgments and amendments. Several new laws were tabled by the Narendra Modi government this year, some of them led to protests. Laws on Uniform Civil Code, Population Control and social media regulation could be enacted by the Modi government in 2021. Market Watch: From Mrs Bector Food Specialities, RailTel to Indian Railway Finance Corporation Here are 5 Upcoming IPOs to Look Out For as We Ring In New Year 2021.

The year 2020 witnessed countrywide protests against certain laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the Centre. In the early parts of the year 2020, people took to the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), while over the past two months, farmers also protested against the farm laws enforced by the Central government. While logjam continues over the farm laws, here's a look at the laws that the Modi government may be looking at bringing in 2021. New Year 2021 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy New Year Messages, HD Images, GIFs and Insta Posts for a Fresh Start.

Laws That The Narendra Modi Government is Likely to Bring in 2021:

Uniform Civil Code: It is a proposal to frame and implement a law applicable to all citizens equally regardless of their religion. At present, personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. Earlier in December, BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu CT Ravi said that the government could bring Uniform Civil Code if people want.

Anti-Conversion Law: BJP ruled states - Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh - have passed anti-love Jihad ordinances. On December 26, the MP government approved a Bill aimed to prevent forceful conversions for inter-faith marriages. Under the MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, Forceful religious conversions will lead to five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. Similarly, a law was passed by the UP government in November 2020. It is likely that the Centre could also introduce such a bill in Parliament.

Law For Social Media Regulation: The Narendra Modi government is likely to bring this law to regulate social media platforms. In November this year, the government issued an order regulating online mediums, including films and news content on various OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hotstar. The government is now planning to frame a rule to govern digital content on these platforms and on social media.

Population Control Law: The Population Control Bill is a proposed bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha in July 2019 by RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha. The purpose of the bill is to control the population growth of India. The Centre is likely to get this bill passed in both Houses of Parliament in 2021.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to face tough resistance from the opposition in Parliament during discussions on the above-mentioned bills. Notably, the NDA has a complete majority in Lok Sabha and its numbers have reached 104 in Rajya Sabha. The ruling alliance can also seek support on crucial bills from some friendly parties like the AIADMK with nine MPs, BJD with nine MPs, TRS with seven MPs and YSRCP which has six MPs in the 242-member Upper House. Therefore, it is very likely that these bills could be passed in both Houses of Parliament.

