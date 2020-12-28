The year 2020 is ending and how we waited for this to happen. While mentally, some of us might still be in March, we cannot overlook the fact that it is time to bid farewell to 2020. What a roller coaster ride this year has been! For most people, New Year can mark an opportunity to set resolutions, or a chance for a fresh start. But this year, it has mostly been the excitement of giving farewell to 2020, one of the most challenging years in recent times. Naturally, the celebrations will also have to different and so the greetings. We have rounded up some well wishes and Happy New Year quotes you can download to pass along to those you care about the most. New Year 2021 wishes in advance, HD images, inspiring quotes, Happy New Year messages, and more, the increasing search of these thoughtful New Year greetings sum up what the year has been and how we look forward to 2021. In addition, these Happy New Year wishes are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp messages with super cool stickers, and works the best as Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts.

New Year, like all the other festivals, will go virtual. In a bid to contain the further spread of the virus, people are encouraged to stay at home and celebrate the event by attending virtual live concerts and events lined up for revellers. New Year 2021 is a powerful occasion and extremely special this time, considering the many challenges we have experienced in 2020. Not that things would change overnight, but everyone is looking forward to a much less chaotic and hopeful year. To perfect end the year and begin another with positivity, Happy New Year 2021 wishes in advance, Facebook greetings, Instagram quotes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, New Year HD images and more can be shared among closed ones.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers make New Year 2021 celebrations more joyful. There are so many super cool and fun sticker image that displays the merriment of a New Year. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope the above New Year 2021 wishes in advance will be useful to you while you ring in the year with hope and happiness.

