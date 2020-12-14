New Delhi, December 14: Despite the hiccups in the first half of financial year 2020-2021 owing mostly to COVID-19 outbreak and the following nation-wide lockdown, the Indian share market has managed to stay afloat and performed pretty well during the second half. Recently in November, the 30-company index of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex gained over 650 points to hit an all-time high of 42,556 in opening session itself. What is an IPO? Here's How to Apply For an Initial Public Offering; From CAMS, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals & Angel Broking, Here Are the 3 IPOs Which Will Hit the Market This Week.

With Burger Kings India debut IPO worth Rs 810 Crore opened today is already a hit in the market , investors are looking forward to a more financially stable and rewarding market offerings as the tumultuous year comes to an end. Various high-cap to mid-cap companies are in-line to launch their IPOs in the market in December 2020 and January 2021.

Here are the IPOs you need to watch out as the world rings in the new year -

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is set to open a Rs 541 Crore IPO on December 15. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 286-288 a piece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 50 equity shares and thereafter in multiples of 50 equity shares. The shares are likely to be listed on both BSE and NSE on December 28. SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the lead managers for the IPO.Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India. Its brands including Mrs. Bector's Cremica and English Oven are a household name.

RailTel

The Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise controlled by the Railway Ministry is set top launch an IPO worth Rs 700 Crore in December 2020. The face value per equity share is Rs 10. The price band of the IPO stands is expected between Rs 75 to Rs 80 per share. The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE both. RailTel offers 8,66,53,369 shares for subscription, however only 35 per cent of it is available to retail selling. The minimum share lot is expected to be around 187 shares per lot. Railtel Ltd is an information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and are one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Another PSU that opens its IPO in January 2021 is the Indian Railway Finance Corporation. It raises funds for the Indian railways. The company seeks to raise an amount worth Rs 4600 Crore through its January outing. The face value of each share is Rs 10. The price band for the IPO is expected to be in between Rs 25 to Rs 26 per equity share. The company will list the shares on both NSE and BSE. IRFC was set up in 1986 as the dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilizing funds from domestic as well as overseas Capital Markets. Backed by the government, it is comparatively a safer equity bet.

ESAF Small Finance Bank

The Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank is set to open Rs 800 Crore IPO in January 2021. The firm aims to raise funds worth Rs 976 Crore. It seeks to procure ₹800 Crore from the said IPO and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹176.2 Crore. ESAF Small Finance Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in terms of yield on advances, Asset Under Management (AUM) growth rate and share of retail deposits.Company’s asset products comprise microfinance loans, retail loans and other loans and advances.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers is likely to hit the primary market in December 2020 to raise Rs 1,750 crore from the general public. The IPO would consist of a fresh equity issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 750 crore. The company is one of the the largest jewellery companies in India based on revenue. It was started in 1993 with a single showroom in Thrissur, Kerala.Company designs, manufactures and sell a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings to daily-wear jewellery.

The economy is showing early signs of recovery after an year long battle with the COVID-19, various companies are looking forward to exams their operations and raise money from the general public. Several companies are lining up to open up IPOs in 2021. As the market improves, investors are likely to clung to these IPOs with huge expectations.

