8-Month-Old Child Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Jammu And Kashmir, Grandparents Have Travel History to Saudi Arabia

Srinagar, March 26: An eight-month-old child was tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Thursday, reported India Today. The child is reportedly the youngest COVID-19 patient in the country. The child’s seven-year-old sibling was also tested positive for the deadly virus. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 694 as 88 New COVID-19 Cases Emerge Today.

As per the report published by the media house, grandparents of both the children were tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24. They returned from Saudi Arabia this month. With these new cases, the number cases in the union territory has risen to 13 till now. Meanwhile, one patient has been discharged from a hospital after undergoing complete treatment. Catch Live Updates on Coronavirus From India And Abroad Here.

In India, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 649, while five people also lost their lives on Thursday. The number of fatalities rose to 17 in the country. The maximum number of cases were reported from Maharashtra. Till now, 126 people have been reported positive for nCoV. Three deaths were reported each from Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Kerala also, number of positive cases crossed 100. According to Health Ministry, 43 patients have also been recovered so far.