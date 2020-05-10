AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Sent to Four-Day Remand by Delhi Court in Doctor's Alleged Suicide Case

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. (Photo Credits: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi, May 10: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested a day earlier for his alleged role in the suicide of a doctor last month, was send to a four-day remand by a Delhi court on Sunday. Along with the MLA, other accused in the case were also sent to custody for four days. Their role is being probed for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 52-year-old medical practitioner in the national capital. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Moves Delhi Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail in Doctor's Suicide Case.

The doctor had ended his life by hanging from the neck inside his home in south Delhi on April 18. In the suicide note left behind by him, the deceased had blamed Jarwal for his suicide. Since then, the AAP leader went missing. The police had questioned his aides, father and brother till he was arrested on Saturday.

Update by ANI

A Delhi Court sends AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused to four days remand. He was arrested yesterday in connection with a doctor’s alleged suicide case. — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Jarwal, ahead of being arrested, told news agency ANI that he is being "framed" by his opponents. The legislator alleged that he had no role in abetting the doctor's suicide, claiming that he was not interacting him for the last 8-10 months.

"I have received this information through media that a doctor, who used to have a business in water tankers, has committed suicide and has mentioned my name in his suicide note. I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven't met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months," he said.

"I would only like to say that there have been attempts to trap me in the past as well. Similar attempts are being made now too. Just like I have proved myself innocent in the past, I will do it again. I am ready to cooperate with the police in any kind of investigation," the MLA further added.