Punjab, December 30: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the right of an adult couple to live together can’t be denied just because the man has not yet attained the marriageable age.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the bench of Justice Alka Sarin observed that the couple being an adult has every right to live their lives as per their desires and within the boundary of law. Can Courts Force Estranged Couples To Stay Together For Restitution Of Conjugal Rights? Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre On PIL.

The Bench observed that society can't determine how an individual should live her or his life. Under the Constitution, every individual has the right to life. The freedom to choose one’s partner is an important facet of the right to life. In the present case, the girl’s parents cannot dictate how and with whom she should spend her life since she is an adult.

The Court was hearing the plea of the boy and the girl aged 19 and 21 who wanted to marry each other. However, the girl's family was against the relationship and she was severely beaten when they came to know about it. The girl was also confined to a room, but she managed to escape on December 20 and started living with the boy.

Deciding on the couple's plea, the court further observed that the girl is well within her rights to decide what is good for her and what is not.

