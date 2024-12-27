Ahmedabad, December 27: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a couple's intimate video allegedly from a stolen phone is going viral in Ahmedabad. The incident came to light on Wednesday, December 25, when a 28-year-old woman from the walled city area lodged a complaint with Shahpur police. In her complaint, the woman accused an unknown person of circulating an intimate video of her and her former husband on social media.

According to a report in TOI, the woman said that her video, which was in her former husband's phone, was allegedly stolen over a year ago. The complaint also said that the video was recorded after the couple started living together after their divorce. The couple had married in 2012 and legally separated in 2017 following disputes. Ahmedabad Shocker: Tantrik Dies in Police’s Custody in Gujarat; Officials Claim He Committed 12 Murders.

The duo met again in 2020 and have lived together in Shahpur since then. They have a 14-month-old son. In her complaint, the woman said that her husband recorded the intimate video consensually in 2022 during a visit to his elder brother's residence. However, on January 13, 2023, the phone was allegedly stolen during a trip to a market to buy kites.

She also said that no complaint was lodged back then. However, 10 days ag, the complainant's cousin informed her about the private video going viral on social media. Post this, the couple tried to investigate the source but were unsuccessful. Following this, they reported the issue to the cyber helpline number 1930. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Finding Wife in Compromising Position With Her Brother at Home in Dholka, Suicide Note Reveals Reason for Ending Life.

The complainant also said that they had refrained from filing an official complaint due to embarrassment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).