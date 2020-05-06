Ahmedabad's Private Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes Warned to Open Within 48 Hours or Lose Licence

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, May 6: Officials have asked private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes in Gujarat capital Ahmedabad to open within 48 hours or lose the licence. With 291 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, total tally in the city has risen to 4,735, according to state health officials. The death toll in the city has risen to 298 after 25 more patients died today. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Ahmedabad has also decided to shut all shops in the city for the next seven days, except for stores selling milk and medicines. Additional chief secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who took charge of Ahmedabad city on Tuesday, held a meeting with civic body officials before he put out the lockdown order.

“All those working in shops like vegetables, fruit, grocery, provisions, supermarkets, ice cream parlours and people engaged in home delivery of these items as well as Swiggy, Zomato, Dominos and others become a potent sources of infection for many. Therefore in the entire AMC area, all shops and home delivery services except milk and medicine shall remain closed for seven days starting from May 7 at 6 am," order read.

In the meeting, it is also decided that nine private hospitals with around 1,000-bed capacity have been designated as COVID-19 hospitals. Hotels of three-star category or less having at least 50 air-conditioned rooms will also be established as COVID-19 Care Centre.