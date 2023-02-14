Ahmedabad, February 14: Congress has suffered a major setback as BJP leader Vipul Patel was elected as the new chairman of the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited, better known as Amul Dairy while Kanti Sodha Parmar, a former Congress leader who joined the BJP earlier this month, was elected to the post of vice-chairman.

Earlier, four directors of Amul Dairy joined BJP in a function held at party headquarters in Gandhinagar on Saturday in presence of party president C R Paatil. Amul dairy was the only milk union is Gujarat where the grand old party had a strong presence. With this congress has lost its sway on all the 18 thriving milk cooperative unions, which play key roles in all elections. Amul Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Amul Pouch Milk Increased, Check New MRP Here.

Board members elect their chairman and vice-chairman every three years while an election for board members is held every five years. RS Sodhi Steps Down As Amul’s Managing Director, Jayen Mehta Assumes Charge.

The four directors who joined BJP on Saturday include Juvansinh Chauvan from Memdavad, Sita Parmar from Tarapur, Sharada Patel from Kapadvanj, Ghela Zala from Kathlal. Rajendrasinh Parmar and Sanjay Patel from Matar are the lone voices of the Congress in the Amul dairy.

The unions are considered significant for political parties due to lakhs of people associated with them. The BJP due to its continuous ruling of the state for over two decades had already wrested control over the rest of the unions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).