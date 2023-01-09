RS Sodhi resigned as Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand on Monday. Jayen Mehta, COO of Amul was given charge of MD for now. Sodhi had joined GCMMF as a sales officer more than 40 years back. He was on the extension from last two years. Amul Announces Itself As Regional Sponsor of Portugal Football Team With Interesting Topical (Check Post)

RS Sodhi Steps Down As Amul’s MD:

