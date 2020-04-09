Andaman and Nicobar: 10 Coronavirus Infected Patients Recover, to be Sent in 14-day Quarantine; UT Now Has Only One COVID-19 Positive Case

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 9: All earlier ten Coronavirus positive patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered from the virus, said Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary of the Union Territory. He informed that the recovered patients will be shifted to institutional quarantine for two weeks. The islands, located in the southern part of India, has total 11 COVID-19 cases. With this development, there is only one active case. Coronavirus Cases Rise to 5865 in India, Death Toll Climbs to 169 With 20 More Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"Some good development while #AndamanFightsCOVID19 All ten earlier positive cases are now negative after treatment. They will be shifted from hospital to institutional quarantine for 2 weeks. #StayHomeSaveLives," Sanghi tweeted.

Some good development while #AndamanFightsCOVID19 All ten earlier positive cases are now negative after treatment. They will be shifted from hospital to institutional quarantine for 2 weeks.#StayHomeSaveLives — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 9, 2020

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day nationwide lockdown, all tourism facilities — on beaches, jetties, eco-tourism sites and water sports activities — were suspended in the islands. The local municipal authorities are also delivering essential items to the residents who are unable to come out due to restrictions.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,865, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. 5,218 are active cases while 477 have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 169.