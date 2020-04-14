Assam Government Launches Helpline Number For State Residents Stranded Outside Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Migrant workers (Representational | Photo Credits: IANS)

Guwahati, April 14: The Assam government on Monday launched a helpline for residents of the state, who are stranded outside due to the coronavirus lockdown. The people of Assam, having no financial means to sustain during the shutdown, can contact the government through the helpline. The people will get a link when they call on the helpline number 96-1547-1547. They were asked to submit their details on the link provided, and the state government will submit an amount to help them. Assam Police Launch 'Food For All' Scheme to Distribute Meals Among Poor & Needy People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

State finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “To help people of Assam stranded in other states we have launched an #AssamCOVIDHelpline No 96-1547-1547. Once people call here, they get an automated response with a link requesting them to submit their details. Upon verification, we shall submit an amount to help them.”

1/2 To help people of Assam stranded in other states we have launched an #AssamCOVIDHelpline No 96-1547-1547. Once people call here, they get an automated response with a link requesting them to submit their details. Upon verification, we shall submit an amount to help them. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2020

The Assam government have also roped in young volunteers from Gauhati University, Assam Engineering College and Cotton College to assist people who are not able to fill the links themselves. According to Sarma, volunteers will call back everyone to take details. Coronavirus Lockdown: Address Grievances of Migrant Labourers As Per Supreme Court Directions, Centre Tells States.

2/2 Those who are not able to fill the links themselves, we have a group of young volunteers from Gauhati University,Assam Engineering College and Cotton College who assist these people in filling the details. Volunteers will call back everyone to take details — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2020

Migrant labourers are the worst affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. After the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a huge number of migrant labourers lost their only source of income. They even began their journey by walking up to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states of the country. Earlier in the day, PM Modi further extended the lockdown till May 3.