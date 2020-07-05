Udalgiri, July 5: In a major breakthrough, Assam Police on Sunday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Udalguri district of the state. The district falls under Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD). The police carried out two separate operations in the area. In the search operations, the police recovered two AK56 Rifles, one M20 Pistol, one 9mm Pistol with magazine and ammunition.

In January this year, a fresh peace accord with the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and other Bodo militant groups was sealed by the Union Home Ministry. The tripartite agreement involves the Centre, the Assam government and the Bodo side with representatives from 11 major insurgent and separatist outfits in the state. Assam Governor Takes Charge of Bodoland Territorial Council.

It was the third peace accord with the Bodo groups. The first pact was inked with the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in 1993, leading to the creation of a Bodoland Autonomous Council with limited political powers. The second agreement was signed in 2003 with the militant group Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), leading to the formation of a Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

