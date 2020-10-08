New Delhi, October 8: The video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough to make ends meet went viral on social media and caught the attention of many. Taking note of the same, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti tweeted on Thursday after visiting the couple. He said, "Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" and have done the needful to bring a SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them and I am starting a drive to take care of similarly placed people."

The video showed an elderly couple who runs a food joint named ''Baba ka Dhaba' in front of Hanuman Mandir in Malviya Nagar. The video was initially shared by Gaurav Wasan, on his Instagram account @youtubeswadofficial. "80-year-old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he," Wasan wrote while posting the video. Heart-Breaking Video of 80-Year-Old Delhi Couple Unable to Make Ends Meet amid the Pandemic Goes Viral! Here's Why They Need Our Help NOW More than Ever.

Here's Somnath Bharti's tweet after visiting the elderly couple:

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

Commenting on Somnath Bharti's post was Sudhir Yadav, IT Head of AAP who thanked Bharti for bringing a smile on the elderly couple's face. He further tagged Sonam Kapoor in the post as she was seen asking for the bank details of the couple to help them.

Check the video which caught the attention of the netizens:

The elderly couple used to earn their daily bread and butter by selling food on the street like chapattis, rice and different types of curries, however with the COVID-19 outbreak, their business took a huge hit.

