New Delhi, January 29: India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The Republic Day celebrations began with the parade displaying military might of the country and cultural tableaus at Rajpath. The four-day celebrations will come to an end with "Beating the Retreat" ceremony. The ceremony is held every year on January 29. Viewers can watch the live streaming of "Beating the Retreat" ceremony on the Youtube channel of DD News.

The ceremony will witness bands performing a new composition - Swarnim Vijay - for the first time. The composition will be led by Lieutenant colonel Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasaily during a quick march at the historical Vijay Chowk where the ceremony will take place. Beating Retreat Ceremony 2021: Check Timings, Where to Watch Live Streaming And Roads That Will Remain Closed; Here's All About the Day.

Live Streaming of Beating The Retreat Ceremony:

Every year, on the day of the Beating the Retreat Ceremony, at 6 o'clock in the evening, the bugles call the retreat sound, and the National flag is lowered. The President is the chief guest of the function and is escorted by the President's Bodyguards (PBG), a cavalry unit. It is a centuries-old military tradition. The event will come to a close with the tune of 'Sare Jahan se Achha'. Highlights Of Republic Day Parade 2021: Ladakh Makes Debut, COVID-19 War On Display, Culminates With Rafale Carrying Out A ‘Vertical Charlie’.

This year, the Republic Day Parade was held amid COVID-19 pandemic. The duration of the parade was shorted, and the entry of visitors was also restricted due to coronavirus. The 72nd Republic Day parade culminated with a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie'.

