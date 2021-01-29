New Delhi, January 29: Beating Retreat ceremony is held every year on January 29. The event brings the curtains down on the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony will witness bands performing a new composition - Swarnim Vijay - for the first time.

The composition will be led by Lieutenant colonel Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasaily during a quick march at the historical Vijay Chowk where the ceremony takes place.

What happens on this day:

The Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition. The ceremony is graced by the President and the flags are lowered at dusk against the backdrop of the setting sun. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and the Parliament House are lit up simultaneously marking the solemn occasion. Republic Day 2021: Beating Retreat Ceremony To Have ‘Swarnim Vijay’ Composition Marking 50 Years of India’s 1971 Victory Over Pakistan.

Roads Closed & Check Diversions:

Delhi Police issued traffic advisory and according to which, traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout.

Buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, adding that the entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm owing to the ceremony.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk.

Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road among others.

Watch Beating Retreat Live Streaming on DD News Here:

This year, 15 military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions will be participating. 'Beating Retreat' ceremony. Besides, there will be one band each of the Navy, the Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces. As many as 26 musical performances will enthral the spectators at the historic Vijay Chowk.

