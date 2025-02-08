Bengaluru’s Namma Metro will implement a fare hike from February 9, raising the maximum fare to INR 90 from the current INR 60. The minimum fare remains INR 10 for journeys up to two kilometers, while trips over 25 kilometers will now cost INR 90. Smart card users will get a 5% discount, with an additional 10% off on weekends and national holidays. Another 10% discount during non-peak hours aims to encourage digital transactions. The Fare Fixation Committee, led by Justice R Tharani, reviewed metro pricing before recommending the hike. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects to generate an additional INR 80 lakh daily from the increase. This is the first fare revision since June 2017. Bengaluru Metro Update: Namma Metro Purple Line To Experience Partial Disruption on January 19 Due to Maintenance.

Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike

