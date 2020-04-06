BEST Drivers & Conductors in Mumbai to Face Strict Disciplinary Action For Not Reporting to Work Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

BEST bus (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 6: Amid the nationwide lockdown, a group of BEST drivers and conductors have been ferrying people to work in the essential sector for the last 10 days, but they are unable to avail weekly offs. According to a Times of India report, the reason being, the other set of BEST drivers and conductors are reluctant to report to work as they want to take part in the lockdown and stay at homes.

In order to tackle the problem, BEST General Manager issued a diktat that memos will be served to every driver and conductor who shirks from his responsibility, and strict disciplinary action would be taken against them. It was also announced that the drivers and conductors who report to work will be incentivised with a special daily allowance of Rs 300 for ferrying passengers working in the essential segment. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 3,577 After 505 New Cases Reported in Last 24-Hour, Total Deaths 83.

The BEST workers Unions has raised their objection to issue memos and taking action against workers who don't report to duty amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry revealed that the total number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 3,577. In addition to this, the death toll has increased to 83 and 274 patients have recovered from the highly contagious disease.