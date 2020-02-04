Bihar: JD(U) Leader Amit Kumar Biswas Killed in Communal Clash in Sheikhpura, FIR Registered Against Eight Accused

Stone-pelting | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna, February 4: Four people were arrested in connection with a communal clash which led to the death of a local JD(U) leader in Bihar's Sheikhpura district, police said on Monday. JD(U)’s Sheikhpura block president Amit Kumar Biswas was injured when two communities clashed on February 1. He later succumbed to his injuries, police added. Eight people have been booked under IPC sections for murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and causing injury. Bihar Communal Riots: Clashes Reported in Nawada over Vandalised Idol.

According to a report of The Indian Express, the clash broke out between a procession headed for Saraswati idol immersion and some local Muslim youngsters on February 1. During the clash, heavy stone-pelting was reported. Biswas was hurt in the clash and later died. On February 2, several shops belonging to Muslims were burnt and a shrine was vandalised. While four people have been arrested for the stone-pelting, no arrest has been made for vandalism that took place the next day. BJP Corporator Among 15 Booked for Communal Clash in MP Town.

"Communal tension was averted with timely police intervention. We are trying to arrest four other accused and are identifying those who damaged personal and public property in (Sunday’s) protests," Munger Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj was quoted as saying.

On February 3, police booked Ismail Khan, Saiful Khan, Istiyaq Khan, Shehanshah Khan, Ashraf Khan, Asif Khan, Akbar Khan and Irfan Alam. Aslam, Shehenshah, Asif and Akbar for allegedly indulging in stone-pelting.