Patna, December 26: In a bizarre incident, a lady constable in Bihar was critically injured after she allegedly shot at herself while cleaning her service rifle. Reports inform that the lady, identified as 20-year-old Juli Kumari, was cleaning the rifle when she accidentally fired on self on Friday morning. The lady constable was posted at Triveniganj police station of Supaul district in Bihar. Soon after the incident, the constable was rushed to Triveniganj primary health centre. Bihar Shocker: Man Loses Wife in Gambling Bet, Pours Acid on Her After She Refuses to Continue Sexual Relations With Husband's Gambler Friends.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the lady constable, a resident of Gaya, was cleaning her service rifle. She accidentally fired with the bullet causing grave injuries in the chest. Soon after the incident, the woman was rushed to hospital soon after the incident. The report informs that as the lady constable was severely injured, many policemen came forward to donate blood to her. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is stated to be critical. Bihar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Bhojpur District for Objecting to Celebratory Firing During Wedding.

Manoj Kumar, Supaul superintendent of police said that the prime focus was on saving the life of the lady, adding that a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been summoned to probe the incident, which, prima facie appeared to be an accident.

