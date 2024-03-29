Patna, March 29: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man, identified as Idu Mian, is alleged to have murdered his wife and three daughters in Bihar’s East Champaran district. The horrifying event occurred around midnight on Thursday, just a month after Mian was released on bail from a prison in Uttar Pradesh, where he had been charged with the murder of his daughter.

Hindustan Times reported that upon receiving information about the incident from neighbours, a police team discovered the bodies of 40-year-old Afreen Khatoon and her three minor daughters at their home in Bawariya village, located in the Areraj sub-division of East Champaran. The victims were found with their throats slit, presumably by a sharp-edged weapon such as a knife. Rajasthan: Married Man Murders Girlfriend by Slitting Her Throat, Attempts Suicide in Bharatpur; Arrested (Watch Video).

Mian, who is currently on the run, had reportedly been involved in frequent disputes with his wife, often blaming her for giving birth to daughters instead of a son. The couple had been married for 17 years. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Delay in Lunch in Sitapur District, Later Dies By Suicide.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, the Superintendent of Police for East Champaran, revealed that preliminary investigations indicated that Mian had been arrested two years ago in Uttar Pradesh for throwing his daughter from a moving train in the Sitapur district. The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing.

