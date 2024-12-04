In Bihar's Samastipur district, a shocking incident has surfaced involving Sub-Inspector Mohammad Bilal Khan of Patori Police Station. He allegedly coerced a woman, accused in a two-year-old case, into having sex under the pretext of providing case relief. The woman recorded the incident on her mobile phone during a meeting arranged by the officer in a private residence. The video, now viral on social media, shows the officer making inappropriate advances. The cop can be heard saying in the video “ jail nahi jana hai to mere sath sex karo” to the woman. After the video came to light, Samastipur SP suspended the officer and initiated a probe. A case has been registered against him. Authorities have assured strict action following a comprehensive investigation. ‘Mami Aa Jaengi, Chhod Dijiye’: Woman Resists As Congress Leader Yunus Chaudhary Flashes His Private Parts, Gropes Her in Baghpat, Video Goes Viral.

Policeman Accused of Forcing Woman for Sex in Exchange for Case Relief

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)