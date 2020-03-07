Bird Flu in Kerala: Poultry Birds in Parts of Kozhikode to Be Killed and Burnt to Prevent Spread of Influenza

Representational image (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Kochi, March 7: After cases of bird flu were reported in parts of Kozhikode district in Kerala, the state government decided to kill and burn poultry birds within 1 kilometre of the affected area. Reports inform that the area where the action would be taken is in Kodiyathoor and Vengeri of Kozhikode district. According to a report by mathrubhumi. com, the Department of Animal Husbandry has appointed a 25 five-member group for this purpose.

The report states that the bird flu was confirmed in two chicken farms West Kodiyathoor and Vengeri on Thursday. One of them is a chicken farm and another a nursery. The incident came to light after an examination was conducted at the Animal Husbandry Department lab in Kannur. Following this, samples were sent to Bhopal via flight on Friday which later confirmed the flu in the poultry birds. Newcastle Disease in Andhra Pradesh: Over 2,500 Poultry Farm Birds Killed Over Suspicion of VVND in East Godavari.

Panic and fear gripped the southern state in the wake of bird flu following which a high-level meeting was convened on Friday. The Collector was given instructions to take action if need be. Authorities informed that there is no need to panic. Meanwhile, Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja said that bird flu is the result of climate change and people should not panic or spread rumours as it is under control. Shailaja asserted that the health department is all set to fight any contagious disease.