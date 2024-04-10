Chaitra Navratri 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to All, Invokes Goddess Brahmacharini on Day 2 of Navratri Festival

The post, captioned in Hindi, translates as: "Today is the day to worship of Mother Brahmacharini. May her blessings be upon all. Here is praising the goddess on the second day of Navratri."

Apr 10, 2024
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to All, Invokes Goddess Brahmacharini on Day 2 of Navratri Festival
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, April 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the occasion of the second day of Chaitra Navratri, with an invocation to Brahmacharini, the form of goddess Durga on this day. Sharing an over three-minute-long post on X, the video carries images of the deity in her Brahmacharini avatar. From the archives of All India Radio, the background score is a mantra to invoke the goddess.

The post, captioned in Hindi, translates as: "Today is the day to worship of Mother Brahmacharini. May her blessings be upon all. Here is praising the goddess on the second day of Navratri." Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024 Wishes and Day 2 Goddess Brahmacharini Images: Navdurga Pics, Maa Brahmacharini Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes To Celebrate the Day.

PM Modi Extends Greetings to All on Chaitra Navratri

(Aj Ma Brahnacharini ki upasana ka din hai. Unki kripa se desh ke mere samast parivarjano ke tap ki siddhi ho, yahi kaamna hai. Navratri ke doosre din prastut hai unki yah stuti..) Chaitra Navratri 2024 Full Calendar: From Ghatasthapana to Ram Navami; Check Start and End Dates of Vasantha Navaratri Celebration.

Literally meaning devoted female student, Brahmacharini is the second form of Navdurga, an avatar of goddess Parvati. She is depicted clad in a white sari, holding a rosary in her right hand and a waterpot in her left hand.

