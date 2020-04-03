Chennai: Phoenix Mall's March 10-17 Visitors Asked to Be Cautious as Three Employees of Lifestyle Store Test Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, April 3: The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked all those who had visited the upmarket Phoenix Mall here between March 10-17 to be cautious as three employees of Lifestyle Store located there have been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Corporation, three workers of Lifestyle Store in Phoenix Mall have been tested positive for coronavirus and all the workers in the store are under home quarantine.

Each one of you can join this battle against COVID-19 All you have to do is, be the messenger. share this extensively to reach everyone, who could get help out of this. Now, every citizen’s health decides this city’s health#Covid19Chennai #Chennai#GCC #ChennaiContactTracing pic.twitter.com/0y2L7qXWhg — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 2, 2020

All those who visited the shopping mall between March 10-17 and all others who worked in other stores in the mall should be cautious, said Greater Chennai Corporation.