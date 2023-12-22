Chennai, December 22: In a startling turn of events, a 32-year-old teacher finds herself embroiled in a legal battle after allegedly eloping with a 17-year-old Class XI student from a private school near Sholinganallur in Chennai.

The woman at the centre of the controversy is Hepzibah, who had previously separated from her husband a few years ago. According to police reports, she developed a close relationship with the teenage boy, leading to a romantic entanglement that defied societal norms, reported TOI. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Invites Son-in-Law For Dinner, Elopes With Him in Sirohi.

On Tuesday morning, the boy left his home for school as usual, but he failed to return in the evening. Concerned parents waited anxiously, hoping for his safe return. When the school confirmed that he hadn’t attended classes that day, panic set in. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Elopes With Lover on Eve of Wedding, Both Die in Road Accident in Mirzapur .

The Thalambur police swiftly registered a missing person case. Initial inquiries revealed that Hepzibah was also absent from school on the same day. The puzzle pieces began to fall into place when their mobile networks were traced to Karamadai in Coimbatore district.

As investigators closed in, Hepzibah confessed that both she and the young student had embarked on an impromptu tour to Karamadai. Their escapade took them far from the confines of the classroom, but it also landed them in legal trouble.

Hepzibah now faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The law aims to safeguard minors from sexual exploitation and abuse. Authorities wasted no time in bringing her back to Chennai for further questioning.

Both Hepzibah and the student underwent a thorough medical check-up upon their return and legal proceedings are underway.

