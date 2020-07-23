Chhattisgarh, July 23: In a shocking incident of medical apathy, a pregnant woman crossed the river in a utensil, with her family's help in Bijapur's Gorla, to go to the hospital. According to an ANI update, the hospital was located 15 km away on the other side. The family had to take this extreme step on July 14 in the absence of any road or a bridge, which can help them reach the hospital.

The woman later gave birth to a stillborn child and the family alleged medical negligence. Sister of the woman as quoted in an ANI report said, "The day after she was admitted to the hospital after travelling for 15 kms, she started experiencing labour pain. Doctors and nurses said that it was not yet the time for delivery and hence they left after their shift timings." Bihar Medical Apathy: No Ambulance Available, Jehanabad Woman Walks With 3-Year-Old in Arms, Infant Dies.

Pregnant Woman Crosses River in Utensil to Reach Hospital Located 15 Kms:

However, the woman delivered a stillborn baby and the doctors came several hours later when the next shift started, according to the pregnant woman's sister. News of medical apathy is not new in India and every day, several people are suffering due to it.

