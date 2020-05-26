Congress Leader Sushmita Dev Shares Video Claiming Shramik Special Train From Pune to Assam Stuck in Bihar, Questions Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

Congress leader Sushmita Dev, RPF officer and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Patna/Guwahati, May 26: Amid the 'Shramik Special' train fiasco for Maharashtra’s Vasai Road to Gorakhpur losing track in Rourkela still afresh, another case of mismanagement of Shramik Special has come to fore. All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev has claimed that the Shramik train carrying migrant workers from Pune to Assam is stcuk in Bihar. Following this, she questioned Railways Minister Piyush Goyal about the necessary arrangements and improper route planning.

Sharing the video of distressed migrants workers of Assam, Dev wrote on Twitter and questioned Goyal, "These people are travelling from Pune to Assam. Stuck in Bihar without food and water. @CMOfficeAssam pls step into to help.🙏🏻 @PiyushGoyal ji are these train routes properly planned ? @RailMinIndia " Dev, through this video, even claimed that the travellers are not getting proper food and water. Shramik Special Train From Vasai Road to Gorakhpur Loses Route Midway, Reaches Odisha's Rourkela; Indian Railways Yet to Clarify.

Here's what the Congress leader said:

These people are travelling from Pune to Assam. Stuck in Bihar without food and water. @CMOfficeAssam pls step into to help.🙏🏻@PiyushGoyal ji are these train routes properly planned ? @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/5UVBGp5tw7 — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) May 26, 2020

According to the video, migrants workers are enroute to Assam, who allegedly boarded the Shramik Special train from Pune. Stuck in Bihar, these migrants can be seen complaining a RPF woman officer regarding the deficiancy of necessary arrangements like food and water. Along with this, they can been seen asking the officer why the train has been stranded in Bihar and not reached Assam as of yet.

This is second case in last couple of days. Earlier, a "Shramik Special" train from Maharashtra’s Vasai Road to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh lost its track. The train, instead of arriving at Gorakhpur, reached Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday. The train left Vasai Road on May 21. However, the Indian Railways has not issued any clarification regarding the incident till now.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has stated that it had operated 3,274 Shramik Special Trains and have ferried 44 lakh passengers to their home states so far. It said that 3,274 Shramik trains have been run since the last 25 days from May 1 to May 25. On May 25, 223 Shramik specials ferried 2.8 lakh passengers to different states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.