New Delhi, November 4: Coronavirus infections crossed 83 lakh-mark on Wednesday. India recorded 46,254 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus infection in the country to 83,13,877. A total of 514 people also succumbed to the virus since Tuesday morning. Till now, 1,23,611 people have their lives in India due to coronavirus. COVID-19 Tracker in India:

According to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are currently 5,33,787 active cases in the country. In the past 24 hours, India recorded 53,357 recoveries. Notably, active cases decreased by 7,618 as compared to Tuesday. A total of 76,56,478 people have recovered from the virus so far, while one person has migrated to another country.

Tweet by ANI:

With 46,254 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 83,13,877. With 514 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,611. Total active cases are 5,33,787 after a decrease of 7,618 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 76,56,478 with 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/PBNZXQKI3V — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The Indian Medical research Council (ICMR) conducted 12,09,609 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. Till now, the medical body has tested 11,29,98,959 samples for COVID-19. India’s recovery rate improved to 92.09 percent on Wednesday, while its case mortality rate is less than 1.50 percent.

No of Tests Conducted on Tuesday:

Total samples tested up to 3rd November is 11,29,98,959 including 12,09,609 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research pic.twitter.com/bUSCSVgczT — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. Maharashtra witnessed 120 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's death toll to 44,248. The state recorded 4,909 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 3. Till now, 16,92,693 people have contracted the deadly virus in the western state of India. The state's recovery rate increased from 90.31 per cent to 90.46 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.61 per cent.

Delhi is also witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from the past few days. The national capital on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 6,725 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 4,03,096. According to medical experts, Delhi is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha are some other states of India which are badly affected by coronavirus.

