Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions Won't Be Eased in Maharashtra, 50,000 Industries Allowed to Open in Green Zones, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown could be eased due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. During his address, Uddhav Thackeray stated that red zones could not be relaxed. The Maharashtra CM also stressed on taking precautions. He said that still there is no vaccine for coronavirus, so people need to take care of their health. India’s Recovery Rate for COVID-19 Improves to 38.29%, 2,715 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Past 24 Hours.

Thackeray added that the state government are opening up things gradually. The Maharashtra CM stated that keeping green zones safe from coronavirus would be a challenge for the government. He said that in green zones, 50,000 industries have been allowed to open and around five lakh workers have started working in these industries. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

Uddhav Thackeray's Address:

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/Pz6crN63Ee — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 18, 2020

Thackeray, in his address, stated that health authorities are building infrastructure to combat coronavirus. According to the Maharashtra CM, there are 1.484 COVID centres with 2.5 lakh beds approximately. According to the Maharashtra CM, there are still 19,967 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police said that lockdown restrictions have not been relaxed in the city as it continues to remain in the red zone. The police also warned people of strict action for violating coronavirus lockdown. Mumbai Police said they would take strict action on people travelling with valid permission. Mumbai is the worst-hit city in India due to COVID-19. The maximum city reports 20 percent of coronavirus cases of India.