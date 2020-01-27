Coronavirus Scare in India: Thermal Sensors Installed at Amritsar International Airport For Screening Passengers Returning From China

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, January 27: Thermal sensors have been installed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar to screen coronavirus, a Punjab minister said on Monday.

The international airport in Mohali near here will also start screening passengers from Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Urges Him to Airlift Stranded Indian Nationals From Wuhan in China.

"The health department has alerted both the airports at Amritsar and Mohali to display advisory for the passengers of international flights for self declaration regarding visit to China and other countries from where cases of coronavirus have been reported," he said in a statement.

The department is fully aware of the situation and has made adequate arrangements in case of any spurt in cases, he added.