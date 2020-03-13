Coronavirus Scare in Madhya Pradesh: Holidays Declared in Schools But Class 10, 12 Exams to be Held as Per Schedule

MP CM Kamal Nath | (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Bhopal, March 13: The Madhya Pradesh government announced holidays in all government and private-run schools till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath with health department officials. Although all school classes will remain shut, most examinations will be held as per the schedule.

"Classes in government and private schools to remain suspended until further order in the state in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Examinations of Class 5, Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 (of all boards) to take place as per schedule," said the statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Likely to Face Shortage of Medicines Needed For Treating COVID-19 Patients as China Stalls Supplies to Address Local Demand.

Update by ANI

Madhya Pradesh govt: Classes in govt & private schools to remain suspended until further order in the state in wake of #CoronavirusPandemic. Examinations of Class 5, Class 8, Class 10 & Class 12 (of all boards) to take place as per schedule. https://t.co/8g3gQQmuoE — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, the governments of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Bihar also directed all schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The states are working in close coordination with the Centre to ensure COVID-19 cases remain isolated, rather than turning into clusters or community outbreaks.

The overall toll due to coronavirus reached 81 in India on Friday, the Health Ministry said. One fresh case of COVID-19 was detected in Pune and Delhi each, followed by two in Nagpur. State-wise, the maximum number of overall active cases are recorded in Maharashtra (17). In Kerala, though 19 cases have been reported, three among them have been cured.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared coronavirus a "pandemic", calling upon the governments across the world to take a proactive approach to limit its spread and ensure early-detection of infected patients to minimise the casualties. The worldwide death toll due to coronavirus has crossed the 4,000-mark, with the maximum deaths being reported in the virus epicentre China.