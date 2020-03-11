Coronavirus: Schools, Colleges, Universities, Anganwadi, Cinema Halls Shut in Jammu and Kashmir Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Scare

School (Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, March 11: Amid the growing scare about the spread of COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the closure of all public and private educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities till March 31, 2020. The Union Territory's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said that the shutdown will not affect the board and competitive exams and it will be conducted as per schedule. Coronavirus Outbreak: All Educational Institutes, Stadiums in Srinagar to Be Shut from March 12.

"All educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir (public and private) including schools, colleges and universities to suspend classwork till 31st March 2020. Board and competitive exams will be conducted as per schedule. Public urged to avoid unnecessary travel and use of public transport," tweeted DIPR Jammu and Kashmir.

Anganwadi centres and cinema halls are also shut in the UT till March 31. "# COVID19 Jammu And Kashmir Cinema Halls in all 10 districts of Jammu province to remain closed till March 31," Principal Secretary, Information, Rohit Kansal tweeted.

This development comes after a woman tested positive in Jammu for the new Coronavirus. As a precautionary method, the government has quarantined dozens of people who came in contact with the woman or have shown symptoms of COVID-19.