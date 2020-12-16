New Delhi, December 16: Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by India's leading drugmaker Bharat Biotech, was found to successfully trigger immune response during the phase 1 of trials. The test results also found that the vaccine candidate did not show any major adverse reaction among the volunteers.

In a statement issued by Bhatat BioTech, the company stated that Covaxin "induced neutralising antibody (an immune response)" and was "well-tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events". India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker: A Look at SII, Bharat Biotech, Other Leading Candidates and Expected Dates of Launch.

"After the first vaccination, local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild or moderate in severity and resolved rapidly, without any prescribed medication. The most common adverse event was pain at the injection site, which resolved spontaneously," it added.

Bharat Biotech is among the eight major vaccine developers of India. The Hyderabad-based company is manufacturing its own candidate - Covaxin - whereas, a couple of other leading pharmaceutical firms have partnered with the global vaccine developers to domestically produce their vaccines in India.

The vaccine development began in May-June this year, with pre-clinical trials. Volunteers were begin to be recruited from July onwards for the human tests. The Covaxin candidate is currently undergoing third phase of the trials.

