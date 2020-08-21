Chandigarh, August 21: The latest coronavirus negative report will be mandatory for all the ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The announcement was made by Rana KP Singh, Punjab Assembly Speaker on Friday. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab Legislative Assembly will convene a one-day monsoon session on August 28. The 11th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on March 4, 2020.

On Monday, the approval for the session was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet via video conferencing. According to a government release, the meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. According to reports, the cabinet noted the constitutional requirement to hold a session within six months of the previous session. COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 29 Lakh Mark With 68,898 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 54,849.

Here's the tweet:

Taking into consideration the constitutional requirement, the state government decided on a day-long session within two sittings on August 28, to be followed by a regular session later when the pandemic situation improves. The session has been scheduled to open with obituary references, after which it will adjourn for a while and reconvene for the next sitting, during which legislative business will be conducted.

