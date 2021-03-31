Nashik, March 31: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the authorities have imposed restrictions on the market area to discourage crowding in marketplaces. Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City said that the authorities have decided to take a different approach to curb the spread of coronavirus. Pandey added saying that residents will have to pay every time they visit any market in the city. The district authorities will issue a ticket of Rs 5 for a person to enter the market area for an hour. On Tuesday, Nashik witnessed a single-day addition of 3,532 new COVID-19 cases and 23 casualties. With the latest surge, the COVID-19 tally in the district mounted to 1,78,214 while the death toll rose to 2,374.

According to reports, people will be given tickets only after they pay Rs 5 fee, and each ticket permits the person access to the market only for an hour. Anyone breaching the one-hour deadline will be fined Rs 500, reports said. The official added that the new restrictions were announced in an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown. "We're using a different approach to contain COVID19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter the market area for an hour. It's an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown: Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City", Pandey said. Social Distancing Norms Go for a Toss at COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Nagpur.

Of the latest fatalities in the Nashik district, 10 deaths were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, while nine were from other parts of the district and four from Malegaon. Despite the rising cases in Maharashtra, scores of people were seen in several markets across the state. People gathered in large numbers are were seen flouting social distancing norms. Earlier, visuals from the famous Dadar vegetable market surfaced on social media where a number of people were seen without face masks.

