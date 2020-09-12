Mumbai, September 12: The Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which is the manufacturing partner of Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, will resume the trials after nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The clinical tests were halted after one of the volunteers registered for the trials of Oxford-Astrazeneca candidate in the UK had developed an adverse reaction. Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK to Resume After Brief Pause Over Volunteer's Illness.

A couple of days after stopping the trials, the Oxford University was on Saturday reported as saying that the clinical tests would resume shortly. With the trials set for resumption in the United Kingdom, it is expected that Serum Institute would also receive the green nod from the Indian regulator.

"Once DCGI gives us permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials," said a statement issued by the Serum Institute of India.

On Thursday, the UK drug regulator announced that trials of the Oxford-Astrazeneca candidate would be stopped due to an adverse reaction in one of the volunteers who was administered with the vaccine shot. The volunteer had reported symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, which is a rare inflammation of the spinal cord.

The halting of trials, in the final phase, came as a major setback as several countries around the world are pinning hope in the Oxford-Astrazeneca candidate to emerge as the silver shot against the coronavirus disease.

