Chennai, December 1: Days after Cyclone Nivar wreaked havoc in the southern states of the country, including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned that a cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to affect Tamil Nadu and Kerala in less than a week's time. The Cyclone is named as Burevi.

According to the IMD, parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. According to reports, low pressure is likely to intensify into a cyclone. The wind speed of the cycle is likely to be 80km per hour by Tuesday evening. Cyclone Nivar: Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Puducherry.

The cyclone will cross the Sri Lanka coast on December 2 and bring heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The IMD said, "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast during evening or night of December 2." The cyclone is very like to move nearly westwards thereafter and emerge into Comorin area on December 3 morning, it added. Once it attains strength, it will be called "Burevi". Cyclone Nivar: Death Toll Surges to 5 in Tamil Nadu, Electricity Supply Remains Disrupted.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 to December 1, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast from December 1 to 3. They have been asked not to venture into Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 to 4 and over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from December 3 to 4.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25. Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. At least five people lost their lives due to heavy rainfall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).