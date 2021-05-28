New Delhi, May 28: Cyclone Yaas has further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bihar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the depression, remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’, over south Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand moved north-northwestward and has now weakened into a 'well-marked low-pressure area'. At 5.10 am on Friday, the depression was reported to be over Bihar and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh. The system is very likely to move northwestwards and weaken further into a Low-pressure area during next 12 hours. Cyclone Yaas Impact To Stay for Another 36 Hours, IMD Issues Red Alert in Bihar, Jharkhand and Parts of Uttar Pradesh

Tropical Cyclone Yaas had commenced the landfall process around 9 a.m. on May 26, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and gusty winds in parts of Odisha and West Bengal. Yaas made landfall between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha and then moved towards Jharkhand and Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas. On Thursday, the Prime Minister directed the agencies to expedite the restoration of normal life in cyclone Yaas affected areas at the earliest. He also stressed on the need to disburse relief to persons affected by the cyclone.

After creating devastation in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, the effect of Cyclone Yaas was seen in several districts of Bihar on Thursday and will continue till Friday, officials said. Rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds having a speed of 30 to 40 kmph are expected in Bihar and adjacent regions till Friday.

